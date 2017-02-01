Join us June 26, 2019 for our first annual Salvation Army Golf Classic in Calgary, at Heritage Pointe Golf Club!

Funds raised will support our year-round programmes and services in Calgary.

Since 1887, The Salvation Army has been serving Calgarians by providing practical assistance and restoring hope and dignity to those that need it most. With your help, our goal is to raise funds for, and awareness of, our programmes and services. Please share this event with your friends, family, and colleagues, and consider getting a golf team together, becoming a sponsor, or making a donation to help make this tournament a success!

Our 2019 golf package is listed separately below, as well as one complete package. For more information please call

403-410-1122 or email us at events_ab@can.salvationarmy.org. Thank you for helping us Give Hope Today.

Golf Registration

Sponsorship Package

Donation Form

Complete 2019 Golf Classic Package

Thank you to our sponsors!

Bogie Sponsor